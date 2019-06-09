Be a part of the annual Children’s Festival this summer in Nevada City

Witches wait for children to approach them at last summer's annual Children's Festival. Volunteers are need for this summer's event, scheduled for July 19 at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.

Submitted by Mike Weaver

For those who have always wanted to be a part of a Renaissance Faire, where fairies, dragons, witches, trolls, a castle and wizards abound, now is the time.

The Children’s Festival, now sponsored by Gold Country Kiwanis, is an annual event, which will be held this summer on July 19 in Pioneer Park in Nevada City. Children of all ages have an opportunity to discover their creative potential through arts and crafts, woodworking, stone-carving, and more. There will be puppet shows, magic acts, music, and storytelling — even a huge mechanical fire-breathing dragon.

The Children’s Festival depends on an army of volunteers to transform Pioneer Park into a magical fairyland. The Festival has two sessions. The morning session runs from 9 a.m. to noon, then all participants take a break during the heat of the day. Then, the evening session runs from 5 to 8 p.m. There are about 25 craft tables at each session, and three to five volunteers are needed at each table to help the kids create works of art. There are also a number of activities, such as catapults and face painting, which are especially well suited for teens who want to volunteer (and they will receive documentation of community service). Volunteers are especially needed for the evening session. For information or to volunteer, contact Judi and Patti at childfesthelpers@gmail.com.