Staff Writer
Your daffodil bulbs might be budding, your grass might be peeking its way out of the soil, but spring—despite appearances—is still a ways off for Nevada County and surrounding regions as the National Weather Service is forecasting a low snow event and a winter storm watch in effect tonight through Friday.
The low snow, forecast to begin this evening, could impact elevations as low as 500 feet.
Today the skies will begin sunny and dry with a high of 53 degrees before the weather system moves into the area after 11:00 a.m. bringing a 30% chance of rain showers with the chance of snow increasing before 11:00 p.m.
Widespread frost should be expected after 2:00 a.m. tomorrow morning.
{div}Tomorrow will see widespread frost before 8:00 a.m. with a 40% chance of snow showers after 11:00 a.m. Otherwise, the day should be mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Light and variable wind at six to 11 mph in the afternoon is forecast.{/div}
{div}The chance of snow showers increases to 50% tomorrow night which is forecast to be mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. New snow accumulation of three to five inches is possible.
“We are experiencing low elevation snowfall Wednesday through Friday,” said Idamis Del Valle-Shoemaker, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento. “The earliest we have for snow would be Wednesday morning; so late Wednesday morning continuing through Friday night.”
Del Valle-Shoemaker said that the service is confident that there will be snow at low elevations during this storm, and at this point it is difficult to determine when the strongest parts of the storm will pass through.
“It’s hard to tell because it doesn’t appear we are going to have any breaks,” she said. “There could be breaks but specifically when, it’s difficult to tell.”
Foothill locations should expect snow at significantly low elevations; about 3,000 to 5,000 feet, and potentially lowering to 500 to 2,000 feet through Friday. The weather service describes Wednesday and Thursday’s snow and rain event as “major,” and stated the storm will lead to dangerous travel conditions and snow-covered roads with long stretches of highways and interstates being impacted.
The best chance for significant snowfall is Wednesday afternoon through Friday. Snow is expected to stop Friday, leading to more rain and further possibility of minor snow in the foothills.
Over Donner Summit and in similar elevations, the snow will present dangerous travel conditions with chain controls and possible road closures. If all goes as predicted, these elevations will likely see over a foot of snow, possibly up to two feet by the time the storm passes.
Gusty winds will possibly accompany the front, causing impacts to unsecured items, and possible power outages. Winds could top 45 mph below 3,000 feet and up to 70 mph at higher elevations, the weather service said.
For preparation purposes, Del Valle-Shoemaker recommends residents monitor the forecast and stay up to date, avoiding mountain travel.
“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” The Weather Service said in a statement. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.”
“If you must travel, prepare your vehicle,” Del Valle-Shoemaker said. “Carry chains, pack an emergency supply kit with food, water, a first aid kit, and flashlights.”
As far as this storm being the area’s next “Snowmageddon,” Hannah Chandler-Cooley of the National Weather Service said: “That’s not a term we would use here at the Weather Service, but there will likely be significant impacts.”