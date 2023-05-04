Scooter’s Pals, a last-chance volunteer dog rescue organization, is celebrating their fifteenth anniversary with a rain or shine ‘Barkin’ Lot Sale’ featuring small appliances, paint and yard supplies, tools, baby accessories, clothes and shoes, all in good condition, according to the Susan Wallace, founder of Scooter’s Pal’s.
Proceeds from the sale on Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 534 Brunswick Road in Grass Valley will go to pay for the veterinarian bills for two special dogs, Iggy and Mr. Ruggles.
“I’m always looking to pay vet bills,” Wallace said. “We get dogs who we think are fine and it turns out they need medical help.”
The fifteenth anniversary of Scooter’s Pals is a celebration of Wallace and her survival of a violent attack in 2005 by a man who had cleaned her carpets a day earlier but returned to her home in a drug-induced rage, according to her friend and volunteer at Scooter’s Pal’s, Courtney Pfeiler.
Wallace’s throat was slashed and her home was destroyed by fire, according to Pfeiler, and two of her beloved dogs, Molly and Scooter, were killed.
This loss and recovery inspired Wallace to continue rescuing, training, rehabilitating and re-homing dogs who may otherwise be euthanized.
“We need to honor Susan’s bravery and caring compassion for the animals,” Pfeiler said. “She took something tragic and turned it into something beautiful.”
Iggy and Mr. Ruggles, who are recovering nicely after much needed surgery are only two examples of the hundreds of dogs that this all-volunteer, non profit organization have saved from high kill shelters, according to Wallace.
Additional questions about adoption, volunteer work or if you know an animal in need, call (530) 350-2099.
