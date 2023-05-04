Staff Writer

Scooter’s Pals, a last-chance volunteer dog rescue organization, is celebrating their fifteenth anniversary with a rain or shine ‘Barkin’ Lot Sale’ featuring small appliances, paint and yard supplies, tools, baby accessories, clothes and shoes, all in good condition, according to the Susan Wallace, founder of Scooter’s Pal’s.

To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.