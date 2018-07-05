Barge catches fire after Lake Tahoe Fourth of July fireworks

A barge used for the annual fireworks display on Lake Tahoe's South Shore caught fire early Thursday morning.

The fire started around 12:27 a.m. Thursday, according to the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District, which monitors the show.

The fireworks crew aboard the barge — one of three used for the show — attempted to extinguish the blaze with fire extinguishers but they were unable to suppress the flames.

The fire district immediately responded on its new fire boat, Marine 24, and extinguished the fire within six minutes.

No injuries were reported, according to the district, which deployed a boom around the barge to contain any possible contamination.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Nevada Department of Wildlife have been notified. Fire Marshal Eric Guevin said that agency officials will conduct an investigation later this morning.

This was the 37th consecutive year for the South Shore fireworks display, which is sponsored by the Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority. The fireworks are launched from three barges anchored near Stateline.