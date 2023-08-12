If you think Barbiemania is over, I’ve got some news for you. The ultra-hit of the summer (if not year) continues to rake it in at the box office as the curious newbies give into their curiosity and many others are clamoring to see it for a second or third time.
Me? I am one of those who plans on seeing it multiple times, with one already under my belt. The first screening was a the Onyx in Nevada City; a large group of us rented out the theater, which anyone can do.
I am not kidding when I say I laughed so hard that I was borderline embarrassed. The film is all at once campy and funny while maintaining a strong message for all humans, not just women (though would that really be all that bad?) And believe me, when I wasn’t shaking with laughter I was sobbing, feeling so seen. I won’t say anymore about it, except provide my ringing endorsement for at least one viewing.
The whole Barbie universe has always been a big part of my life, from the Brooke Shields Barbie I had (she wore a transparent yellow jumpsuit) to the silver Barbie Corvette I received for my sixth birthday.
Years later, my brother would marry and it turns out his wife’s aunt was, at the time of their wedding, the CEO of Mattel. This meant that whenever Steve and Lucy went to Los Angeles to visit family, they would get to check out all the memorabilia they had in their family’s house, including a life-size Barbie in the fashion of the original doll.
Also, I like that Barbie has single-handedly reminded a lot of people that there is still fun to be had in this world, and things not always need be taken so seriously.
Not to change the subject, but I know you’re all waiting: This week’s Very Important Puppy is Lucca, a four-year-old purebred Labrador retriever, yellow, of an English line.
“The first two years we wanted to put him up in the mailbox with a FREE sign because he was so obstinate. But at two-and-a-half, he just kinda said, ‘Oh, what was that you wanted me to do?’ And he’s become just what we hoped for: a loveable lab, and he has been a great companion.
“He got skunked. At first when we got him we thought, he’s missing his water gene? You’d take him to my friend’s pond and he was like ew! Then we took him to Weber Lake and put the ball in and he went in a little bit (at a time). Now he’s a water dog.”
Lucca is also a fan of the head-tilt, indicating that he is listening, or pondering, or both. Though not all of Lucca’s moments have been shrouded in glory: his human said Lucca brought shame on the family when his doggy day care had to ask him to leave. Apparently he was behaving quite amorously toward the female dogs. He’s had time to think about what he’s done.
This pup has grown from being a real wild boy to mellowing out, instead opting to just lick people’s hands instead of jumping up on them. What a good boy!
Aloha, Nevada County, and this week I ask you send good vibes, good thoughts, donations—whatever— to our friends on Maui. Never in my life did I think I would see one of the most beautiful places on Earth burn so severely; it just never entered my mind as a possibility. We here know how scary it is, so please keep our Hawaiian ohana in your hearts.
Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com. Her grandmother, Ruby Nobles, wrote Noble Thoughts for The Union for 10 years in the 1970s and ‘80s.