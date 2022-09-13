Barbara Schmidt Millar triathlon canceled

This Sunday’s Barbara Schmidt Millar Women’s Triathlon has been canceled, organizers say.

Ongoing air quality issues affecting set-up, as well as conditions on race day, make it unhealthy to hold the 27th annual event.

“Our number one goal is to always keep our athletes and volunteers safe for this event. It is our duty to protect the health of our community first and foremost,” said Sandra Barrington, executive director at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation, in a news release. “The event proceeds benefit the Barbara Schmidt Millar Fund to provide free mammograms and follow-up procedures to those in need. The fund also provides scholarships for female Nevada Union seniors who are pursuing a career in health care. We will honor requests for reimbursement for any sponsor or athlete that requests this.”

“The committee is truly heartbroken to have to cancel this year’s event,” said Danielle Scallin, Barbara Schmidt Millar Women’s Triathlon director. “The event proceeds benefit breast cancer care for Nevada County residents in honor of a dear friend, Barbara Schmidt Millar, who bravely fought breast cancer. We will continue to honor Barbara and all those that we train and race for.”

For more information, contact Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation at 530-477-9700 or email infosnmhf@dignityhealth.org .

More information on the event can be found at http://www.BsmTri.org .

Source: Sandra M. Barrington