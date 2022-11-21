facebook tracking pixel Banner Mountain artisans hold annual show and sale | TheUnion.com
Banner Mountain artisans hold annual show and sale

Elias Funez
  

Photographer Bill Wages talks to attendees of the 18th annual Banner Mountain Artisans Holiday Show Sunday at the Nevada City Elks Lodge. Thirty local artists held booths where their wares were shown and sold.
Photo: Elias Funez
Artist Jayne Brown shows some of her pressed flower cards that she has for sale during last weekends’ Banner Mountain Artisans Sale.
Photo: Elias Funez
Art lovers peruse through the selections of artist’s work on display during the Banner Mountain Artisans 18th annual Sale.
Photo: Elias Funez
Glass artist Jan Anderson displayed many of her all glass designs during last weekend’s 2022 Holiday Show and Sale at the Nevada City Elks Lodge.
Photo: Elias Funez
Jim Atchison stands next to his booth of intricate ceramic designs Sunday at the Banner Mountain Artisans annual Holday Sale.
Photo: Elias Funez
Details from a Green Mosaics miniature house show the recycled items used in Banner Mountain Artisans crafter Martha Jones.
Photo: Elias Funez
Fiber artist Jayne Brown stands next to her 100 year old loom that she uses to make towels and scarves he had for sale during the 18th annual Banner Mountain Artisans Holiday Show held at the Nevada City Elks Lodge
Photo: Elias Funez
Green Mosaics arist Martha Jones speaks to attendees of the 18th annual Banner Mountain Artisans Holiday Sale.
Photo: Elias Funez
Artisans and shoppers get close and talk about the Lori Humphrey Mosaic Artist booth during this weekend’s Banner Mountain Artisan’s 18th annual Holiday show and sale.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

