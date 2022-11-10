Ballots still being processed: Updated Nevada County vote count expected next week

Nevada County election workers continue to process ballots and tally votes from Tuesday’s local and statewide election.

“What were doing right now is ascertaining all unprocessed ballots that we have,” said Nevada County’s Assistant Clerk-Recorder Natalie Adona.

“We do this every election. In every election the Secretary of State would like us to take a good estimate at uncounted vote-by-mail, conditional registration and provisional and add them up and report them so that is something we have to report today (Thursday).”

Adona added that it usually takes about two-and-a-half to three weeks to get an official count.

“Every county has 30 days,” she said. “We’re just humming along here. I don’t expect us to have an updated vote count until next week. We also got a lot of ballots on Election Day.”

Due to the Veterans Day holiday, county offices will be closed on Friday but processing of ballots will continue on Monday.

“Hold tight,” said Adona. “We had a (lot) of ballots and we need to get it as accurate as possible.”

There are a number of hotly contested races continuing while votes are counted. One many are watching is the contest between Democrat Kermit Jones and his opponent, Republican Kevin Kiley in each of their bid for a seat in the United States House of Representatives, District 3.

As per early Wednesday morning counts, Nevada County was siding with Jones, leading Kiley 56.10 percent to 43.9 percent. However statewide, numbers posted on Thursday afternoon see Kiley carrying 53.1 percent of the votes versus Jones’ 46.9.

These are early numbers based on early returns. California’s Secretary of State’s website states: “Election results will change throughout the canvass period as vote-by-mail ballots, provisional ballots (including conditional voter registration provisional ballots), and other ballots are tallied.”

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union newspaper. She can be contacted at jnobles@theunion.com.