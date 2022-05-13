Ballots coming in: County voters starting to return completed ballots

About 100 Nevada County voters have already cast their ballots, the elections office said.

The June 7 election is under four weeks away, but many county voters already have received their vote-by-mail ballots.

By mid-afternoon Friday, 75,503 ballots had been mailed to registered voters, said Natalie Adona, assistant clerk-recorder/registrar of voters. She estimated about 100 completed ballots have been returned.

“We’re still gathering from our drop boxes, so I don’t have an exact number,” she said.

The county currently has 29,894 registered Democrats, 24,295 Republicans, and 15,771 no party preference and decline to state voters.

People can vote now during regular business hours at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City. They can also complete their ballot and mail it back, deliver it to one of several drop-off locations or bring it in person to a vote center.

The June 7 election will decide several local races, including auditor-controller, assessor, District 3 and 4 seats on the Board of Supervisors, and two seats on the Nevada City Council. It will also determine which candidates make it to the November general election in races including state Assembly District 1 and the new 3rd Congressional District.

Vote centers, which took the place of precincts, will start to open on May 28. More will open June 4, with all being open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 7, election day.

The first vote centers to open are at the Eric Rood Administration Center, in the Providence Mine Conference Room, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City; and at Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee. The centers will open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 28 to June 6, and also on election day.

More vote centers will open on June 4 with the same operating hours.

They include the Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St.; Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St.; and the Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road, all in Grass Valley.

Additionally, centers that will open June 4 include the Higgins Lions Community Center, 22490 East Hacienda Drive, South County; Western Gateway Park, 18560 Penn Valley Drive, Penn Valley; and the Truckee Donner Public Utility District, 11570 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.

The North San Juan Community Center, 29190 Highway 49, in North San Juan, will open on June 7 only. All vote centers will open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.

