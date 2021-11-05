‘Ball Drop’ fundraiser a success
The Rotary Club of Grass Valley South held a Ball Drop fundraiser on Oct. 1 at the Litton Building. A total of 500 tickets were sold, which amounted to $10,000.
The Ball Drop is the club’s “COVID-19 safer” version of their annual Neon Glow Golf fundraiser. In keeping with the golf theme, two huge buckets containing a total of 500 neon golf balls, each containing a number matched to a ticket sold, is opened, or “dropped,” over a golf tee. First ball in the hole or the ball that lands closest to the tee wins.
Club member Shannon Buehler sold the winning ticket to Tammy Gregory, a residential property manager with Paul Law Property Management. Congratulations to Gregory, whose ball was first in the hole, winning her the $1,000 grand prize.
Funds raised will support the club’s various local projects, including Alta Sierra School and college scholarships for local students. A portion of the proceeds will also go toward the international projects the Club is involved with, including ICU beds in Uganda, the Philadelphia Hospital in Tijuana, bee harvesting projects supporting the autonomy of women in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico and Rotary International’s World Polio Day.
