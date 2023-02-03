It seems to be the best of both worlds, combining academic rigor with programs that encourage deliberate self reflection and self care. High-achieving students are sometimes plagued with worry or stress that can undo their talents and hard work.

“I know students who are driven with the pressure to achieve and meet high academic standards. It is demanding for a teen to take on the workload of a college class. They need a social, emotional check in,” said Tyler Smith, a physical education teacher at Ghidotti Early College High School in Grass Valley.