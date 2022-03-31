Baking money: Fundraisers net thousands of dollars for Ukraine

Eight-year-old Sebastian McFarlane checks on the mixture for his pound cakes he and friends made for a fundraiser to help families displaced by the war in Ukraine. McFarlane raised over $3,000 and has inspired others, like Amara Berry, to help like he has.

Photo: Elias Funez

This is one heckuva bake sale.

Amara Berry has baked and sold more than $2,000 worth of cookies. Proceeds go to the United Nations Refugee Agency UNHCR to support families displaced by the war in Ukraine.

For 14-year-old Amara, it’s personal. Her Jewish great-grandmother Freda and her family were war refugees in Eastern Europe.

“She escaped from Poland, fled to France, and then to the USA,” Amara said, adding that Freda lived a full life well into her 90s. Amara said she hopes to help Ukrainian kids have that same opportunity.

Amara and her mother Rachel Berry have combined their love for Freda with their desire to help Ukrainians. They are selling Mandelbrot, a traditional almond cookie they bake using the family recipe Freda passed down to Rachel. These are the cookies Freda lovingly baked for her grandchildren.

Submitted to The Union

Donations of at least $20 give buyers a dozen Mandelbrot, plus a copy of the family recipe.

As of Wednesday, 25 dozen Mandelbrot have been sold, netting her fundraising effort $2,107.

Amara explained on her fundraising webpage that she wants to emulate the people who helped her great-grandmother Freda: “My mom and I would not be here now if it wasn’t for those who helped get as many families to safety as they could.”

While her mother’s job is fundraising for Sierra Harvest, Amara had little previous experience with soliciting donations.

Eight-year-olds Elizabeth Sherril, from left, Sebastian McFarlane, Josephine Matson and Lola Miller-Walmsley hold their pound cakes before placing them into the oven during a baking day held in March. Proceeds from the bake sale went toward helping families displaced by the war in Ukraine.

Photo: Elias Funez

“I’ve done bake sales with friends to raise money for the animal shelter, and lemonade stands, but nothing this big,” said Amara.

When Amara and her mother started their venture, they committed to raising at least $1,500. Their new goal is $3,000.

Amara plans to keep active her fundraising website — fundraise-for-refugees.funraise.org/fundraiser/amara-berry — a while longer. She will bake and deliver more cookies based on demand.

Amara said she was inspired by another local youth, 8-year-old Sebastian McFarlane, who sold pound cakes to raise money for Ukrainian refugees.

“We’ve been making this recipe for a while, and when we learned about what Sebastian did, it gave us inspiration,” Amara said.

Sebastian’s Project Pound Cake raised $3,510, enough to support four Ukrainian refugee families.

A crew of 8-year-old bakers, with the help of their parents, raised over $3,000 for families displaced by the war in Ukraine.

Photo: Elias Funez

“The project came out of Sebastian’s many questions and concerns about what was happening in Ukraine,” said Dylan Hendricks, Sebastian’s mother. “For an 8 year old, information like that can be so sad and overwhelming, and we want to encourage him to think of ways he can help. He loves to bake, so this was a perfect fit.”

Sebastian and his friends baked more than 80 cakes and delivered 75.

IT TAKES THE CAKE

That ultimate success started with a few culinary catastrophes.

Before the Big Baking Day last month, Sebastian and his mother decided to bake a few pound cakes to test the recipe. Sebastian enlisted the help of friend Yuba Merry, who donated his life savings — $97 — and whose family donated 200 eggs.

“The butter was too cold and the cakes were hard,” said Sebastian. “The butter seeped out and the cakes were like fried bricks.”

“I think Sebastian’s next fundraiser might have to be a fitness boot camp, joked Hendricks. “I had to test a lot of cakes.”

The Big Baking Day arrived. Sebastian and crew then discovered his house was part of a planned PG&E power outage.

After they hooked up a generator and made six pound cakes in the toaster oven, they realized they needed a new plan. They scrambled to the home – and welcoming kitchen – of friends Clare and Patrick Ryan.

The kids each had their work station with bowls, utensils, mixer, and a supply of ingredients.

“My friends Elizabeth and Josie got flour exploded in their faces because their mixers went too fast,” said Sebastian. “While cakes were baking, we played on a giant trampoline, went in the hot tub, and snuck in some fun.”

Sebastian McFarlane smiles with his pound cakes before being baked in the oven during a March baking event. McFarlane raised over $3,000 and has inspired others to help Ukrainian families like he has.

Photo: Elias Funez

Friends and family not only donated money by purchasing pound cakes, several donated cake ingredients. Many customers paid more than the $10 price tag; one pound cake sold for $200.

Sebastian’s family, including grandparents, helped with baking and deliveries. Hendricks wanted to applaud Sebastian’s friends.

“Standout helpers were Josie Matson, Elizabeth Sherrill, and Lola Miller-Walmsley, who got donations from family near and far and sold an additional 25 cakes on bake day, and then spent their afternoon baking away,” Dyland said, “and Julia di Cristina who gave up her entire Saturday to provide childcare to Sebastian’s little sister so that he and family could complete orders and make deliveries.”

Sebastian said the fundraiser was harder than he anticipated, but he’s glad he did it and may do it again in a few months.

“I think it would be terrible to be in Ukraine and lose everything,” said Sebastian. “I hope this money can be used to get those things back. I hope the people who get it can go to the hospital or help get a new house or other things they really need.”

Sebastian was acknowledged for his generosity and tenacity when he delivered pound cakes to customers.

“They said, ‘Thank you for doing this for Ukraine,’” said Sebastian, “and then they said, ‘Thanks for the cake.’”

