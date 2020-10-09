Bail set at $500K in head-on collision arrest, officer released from hospital

Patrick Grady, 37, remained in custody Friday after authorities say he evaded officers for four hours and ultimately collided head-on with a Grass Valley police vehicle as he tried to flee.

Officer John Herrera — a Grass Valley police officer since 2003 who serves as the department’s downtown and parks officer — sustained “very minor injuries” in the Thursday crash. He was taken to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital as a precaution, and after being released the same evening was resting at home on Friday, Sgt. Brian Blakemore said.

“He’s looking forward to getting back to work next week,” said Blakemore.

Grady faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a person by any means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, being in possession of stolen property, obstruction of an officer, vehicle theft and two counts of evading police, jail records state.

His bail was set at $500,000, an amount Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said his office will likely request to be raised due to the high level of danger involved in the circumstances of Grady’s arrest.

Walsh said the District Attorney’s Office has until Monday to make a final filing decision on Grady’s charges. He hadn’t yet received an official police report Friday, and could not predict whether these preliminary charges would be the ones filed.

“Ultimately, once we’ve made a review of police reports and filed charges, the defendant on Monday, or at the latest Tuesday … would have a bail hearing,” said Walsh.

He said Grady will remain in custody until then, unless he’s able to post bond.

Authorities allege that Grady fled from a stolen pickup Thursday afternoon after an officer approached him on McKnight Way. He then evaded officers for hours before stealing a Hansen Bros. vehicle and fleeing. Grady then collided with the police cruiser.

