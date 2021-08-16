 Back to the gridiron: Nevada Union and Bear River face off in annual preseason scrimmage | TheUnion.com
Back to the gridiron: Nevada Union and Bear River face off in annual preseason scrimmage

Elias Funez
  

The Nevada Union Miners and the Bear River Bruins went head to head for their annual preseason scrimmage Saturday morning at Hooper Stadium. The Miners kickoff the 2021 fall season on the road at Bella Vista this Friday. The Bruins open the season at Truckee on Saturday.
Photo: Elias Funez
Bear River co-head coach Mike Profumo, right, relays a play to the Bruins’ quarterback during Saturday’s scrimmage.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada Union quarterback Gabe Baker hurdles one of his offensive lineman during a play against the Bear River Bruins.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada Union head coach Brad Sparks talks to his team on the sidelines during Saturday’s scrimmage against Bear River High School.
Photo: Elias Funez
Members of the Bear River Bruins and Nevada Union Miners faced off in a head-to-head scrimmage held Saturday.
Photo: Elias Funez
Bear River’s quarterback makes a leaping throw during Saturday’s scrimmage against the Miners.
Photo: Elias Funez
A Nevada Union pass catcher is tracked by a Bear River defender during Saturday’s scrimmage at Nevada Union High School.
Photo: Elias Funez

