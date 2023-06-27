Sierra Nevada Regional Dept. of Child Support Services (SNRDCSS), in Collaboration with Bright Futures for Youth, is seeking donations of new backpacks and school supplies for children aged 5-17. Our agencies share the vision of lifting our community through the support and encouragement of our youth. We are excited to help local children in need start their school year prepared with a backpack full of school supplies.

The support of the community is imperative to the success of this drive. Please join SNRDCSS and Bright Futures for Youth in their effort to help kids feel confident and ready to learn as they enter the 23-24 school year!