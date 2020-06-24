Back the Blue rallies show law enforcement support

About a dozen people protesting recent calls to defund police departments in communities across the nation made their voices heard in support of law enforcement Wednesday in the Glenbrook Basin.

The “Back the Blue” rally was one of a few that have occurred in recent days following the local Black Lives Matter and justice for George Floyd marches. Two more are scheduled, one from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Sutton Way and Brunswick Road, and the other from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday in front of the downtown Grass Valley Safeway.

“It started a few weeks ago with the defund the police movement, and we thought it’s time to give the police a little bit of love,” Back the Blue rally organizer Bethany Denkers said.

Denkers, who was a dispatcher for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, is partial to those who work in the law enforcement line of duty.

“It’s important to give them the respect they deserve,” Denkers said. “This has been a tough year for everyone.”

Denkers acknowledged why some have been calling to defund the police, but added that people should be encouraged to follow the law.

“Just like every field, there’s good ones and bad ones,” Denkers said.

“We totally understand that people want to solve police brutality, but we want to promote the message that we all should be law followers,” Denkers said.

During the rally, people driving by could be heard honking their horns, including from an unmarked police vehicle and a Cal Fire engine.

“I believe there has been a certain group of people that have taken advantage of a global health situation to push their agenda,” Back the Blue protester Elise Hougesen said.

Hougesen, who lives across from Memorial Park, said she has been appreciative of law enforcement’s handling of transients in the park.

“They may not be perfect, but they do a good job,” Hougesen said.

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion, or call 530-477-4230.