Back the Blue BB gun shooter sentenced

Jace Manoguerra, the 23-year-year old man convicted of firing Airsoft BBs into a crowd attending a Grass Valley “Back The Blue” rally, has been sentenced to 270 days in jail, with an additional two years of probation, authorities said.

Manoguerra is expected to serve 90 days in custody, another 90 which may be served in any manner approved by the sheriff, and an additional 90 days on top of that which are suspended. It’s a time period that’s intended “as a persuader to secure future compliance,” said Bob Burns, assistant district attorney.

The incident took place on Aug. 8, 2020, in Grass Valley when Manoguerra opened fire using an Airsoft gun on a group of people who were attending a rally in support of law enforcement.

These types of weapons fire plastic BBs and, Deputy Chief Steve Johnson has said, “…hurt. In this case, they broke the skin.” Several people were struck, though no serious injuries were reported.

Manoguerra eventually met with Grass Valley police, bringing along with him the gun that he used in the incident, reports state.

In a Friday hearing, Manoguerra was sentenced on one felony count of assault with force likely to produce great bodily harm. Based on this conviction, Manoguerra’s time will be served in the Nevada County Jail.

“There seems to be a lot of protesting on both sides of differing (opinions),” Burns said. “It doesn’t matter your beliefs. We live in a society that allows this freedom, but because you disagree with the protesters doesn’t give you the right to inflict harm.”

Burns said Manoguerra is expected to start his sentence sometime in July.

