Back on track: Deer Creek School hosts in-person 5k/10k run again

Elias Funez
  

The Read. Write. Run! 5K/10K Family Fun Run was back on course Saturday at Deer Creek Elementary School with one of the first in-person runs held since the beginning of the pandemic. People were able to race against each other in the 5K/10k races or just have fun in the family run.
Photo: Elias Funez
Runners take to the challenging Read. Write. Run! 5K/10K course Saturday near Deer Creek School in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
Eight-year-old Jameson and 6-year-old younger brother Ethan Reynolds stand next to the course timer following the fun run portion of Saturday’s event.
Photo: Elias Funez
John Luisetti holds a plaque awarded for being the fastest overall winner during the 5K portion of the Read. Write. Run! race Saturday at Deer Creek Elementary School in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
Runners and walkers take to the 5K/10K course Saturday in the woods surrounding Deer Creek Elementary School in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
Josh Miller and son Kai Homan Miller run in the last stretch of the 5K Read. Write. Run! race Saturday at Deer Creek Elementary School.
Photo: Elias Funez

