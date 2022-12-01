Back in the saddle

Paul Emery (from right), speaks with KVMR DJ Russ Roy, and musician Sands Hall on stage at the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City in preparation of next week’s Holiday Hoedown, a fundraiser for the community radio station.

Photo:Marni Marshall

Nevada City’s community radio station KVMR is getting back in the swing of things, holding its first live event since the COVID pandemic began.

Produced by Paul Emery and Nevada City Live, the Holiday Hoedown will take place December 13, and will also serve as a fundraiser for the station’s ambitious Building Fund which made possible the construction of KVMR’s new building as well as the Nevada Theatre’s backstage area.

“The Bridge (Street) project was originally where we partnered with Nevada Theatre to build them a backstage and in exchange they gave land to put our station on, so we were able to raise funds to make this happen,” said KVMR’s general manager Ali Lightfoot. “It’s been a great collaboration. We were able to stay in downtown Nevada City so we can be the hub we were meant to be.”

The event will feature a lengthy lineup of local musicians, all performing acoustic versions of holiday classics peppered with some originals. Included are Farrow & The Peach Leaves, Brett Shady, Sands Hall, Peter WIlson, and many others.

“Many of these people were on ‘Just For Yule,’ a compilation we put out last Christmas,” said Lightfoot. “We will have those CDs as well. This has been a long time coming. We were trying to plan to celebrate the collaboration between KVMR and Nevada Theatre. We’re hoping people will just enjoy.”

Molly Fisk and Doc Dachtler will also be on hand to tell stories.

“These performers are people who have had a great relationship with KVMR. Some are brand new and really making a splash around town.

“We are really excited because events are one of the things KVMR is known for. We want people to come out, have a good time, and kick off our events because we are planning a busy schedule for next year. Let’s get back into the swing of things.”

For the complete lineup and more information on KVMR’s Holiday Hoedown please visit kvmr.org.

To contact Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles email jnobles@theunion.com or call, 530-477-4232.

