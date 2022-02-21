 ‘Back In The Day’ opens in downtown Grass Valley | TheUnion.com
‘Back In The Day’ opens in downtown Grass Valley

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Back In The Day Antiques and Vintage Furniture is now open at 107 S. Church Street in the lower floor of the Everhart Hotel Building in Grass Valley. Owner Daniel Raudy has stocked the store with vintage items, including clothing, toys, and furniture.
Photo: Elias Funez
Back In The Day owner Daniel Raudy stands in a doorway at his new antique and vintage furniture store off South Church Street in downtown Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
From vintage photos to historic wood moulding, many items can be found at Back In The Day.
Photo: Elias Funez
Clothes, vintage signs, and furniture can be found at the store.
Photo: Elias Funez
Vintage figures and toys are available at the antique store.
Photo: Elias Funez

