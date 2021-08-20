 Back in the classroom: Schools across Nevada County begin school year | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Back in the classroom: Schools across Nevada County begin school year

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Silver Springs High School teacher Lily Gicker helps a student in her art class on Friday. This was the first week back to school with in-class learning. Students and staff were masked indoors across the Nevada Joint Union High School District to help slow the spread of the now dominant Delta COVID-19 strain.
Photo: Elias Funez
Students wait for the bus after the last bell at Nevada Union High School Friday afternoon.
Photo: Elias Funez
World History teacher Kyle Lutkemuller gets high school students inspired about world history during the first week of studies at Silver Springs High School.
Photo: Elias Funez
Silver Springs High School science teacher Dennis Houlihan addresses his students during class this week in Grass Valley. Schools across Nevada County began school this week with on-campus learning.
Photo: Elias Funez
Students disperse following the first week of school for the 2021-2022 school year at Nevada Union High School.
Photo: Elias Funez
Silver Springs High School art teacher Lily Gicker talks to her classroom of students Friday.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more