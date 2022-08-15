Back at it: Nevada County students return to school

Sherry Chargin’s first grade class at Deer Creek Elementary School is ready for students who return to school this week in Nevada City.

Photo: Elias Funez

Monday saw many students returning to the classroom, with many more beginning the school year today.

Dan Frisella, starting his first year as superintendent of the Nevada Joint Union High School District after serving as vice superintendent, said preparations have gone well.

“We have spent the summer months adjusting to staffing changes, deep cleaning our classrooms and school sites,” said Frisella, “and continuing our strategic efforts to improve teaching and learning.”

Frisella’s district currently has about 2,500 students enrolled in its five schools.

The Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Office, in conjunction with Nevada County Education Leaders, issued a release Monday containing safety information pertinent to the beginning of the school year.

In part, the statement read: “With guidance and technical assistance from law enforcement and fire service partners, and the Readiness Emergency Management for School Technical Assistance Center, the public and charter schools in Nevada County have developed school safety plans that are regularly reviewed and updated. Plans include procedures for lockdowns, evacuations, active shooter, wildland fires, earthquakes and more.

“Each campus maintains plans that are tailored to their site and address critical, incident-specific, site-specific needs for that campus. Safety plans include communications protocols for connecting with law enforcement and messaging to families. Plans are formally reviewed on an annual basis to ensure that current safety requirements are met and best practices are implemented.

“We would like to assure the community that we have protective systems in place, we are prepared to respond, and we will continue to be proactive in our prevention efforts to keep our schools safe and secure.”

Safety summits will be held at Bear River High School from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 12 and at Nevada Union High School from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 13.

Added Frisella: “District staff are highly committed to our mission of providing high quality educational opportunities for high school students in Nevada County. We are excited and optimistic about the start of another school year and look forward to welcoming our student back to their schools.”

TEACHERS PREPARE

Beth Whittlesey, who has been teaching Spanish at Nevada Union for 22 years, said part of the challenge of getting back to the school year is adapting to a new schedule, but one well worth it.

Sherry Chargin has been teaching for 28 years, and her class of first graders this year will likely be her last.

Photo: Elias Funez

“I go in a few days before school starts to prepare and make sure everything is set,” said Whittlesey. “Sometimes there are things like desks being outside the classroom because they were cleaning the carpets.”

“I like to get in there and make my classroom welcoming to the students and make sure everything is prepared for that first day. You get your smile bright and get ready to show the students what we have to offer.”

Going back to school after the pandemic adds another dimension to the “back to school” routine.

Whittlesey said: “I think the main thing is that we are hoping to get back on track with academics, and especially socially. We are hopeful this will be the year everyone will get back on track.”

School started on Monday for students of the Nevada City School District.

Sherry Chargin has been teaching for 28 years, and her class of first graders this year will likely be her last.

“I think this year is my last year,” Chargin said. “I think I am ready to embrace it.”

Chargin herself is feeling the relief of not being ensconced in a worldwide pandemic.

“Yeah, it feels way more normal,” she said. “I had to ask how many times are we supposed to be sanitizing our hands? We were doing it eight to 10 times a day.

“It’s a sweet thing to be able to say the letter sound and have (the students) see the mouth movement,” Chargin said of teaching her kids to read without the challenges of having to wear a face mask. “Hopefully, this is the beginning of the new normal.”

Chargin added that the beginning of the school year is so much different than the end; over the course of the school year she is able to get to know her students and foster their growth.

She also wants to go out on a high note.

“I just want this to be the best class ever. And I wanted to go out still really loving it.”

Sherry Chargin looks at more than 20 years of school class photos.

Photo: Elias Funez

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com