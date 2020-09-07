Back at it, backing the blue (PHOTO GALLERY)
Back the Blue Nevada County supporters waved flags and showed their support for law enforcement Saturday at the intersection of Sutton Way and Brunswick Road.
The group had recently taken a hiatus during the Jones Fire but have since begun their rallies again. Wednesday marks the group’s three-month anniversary and they plan to be in the Brunswick Basin again from 4 to 7 p.m.
