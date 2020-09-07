Back at it, backing the blue (PHOTO GALLERY) | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Back at it, backing the blue (PHOTO GALLERY)

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Back the Blue Nevada County supporters wave flags and show their support for law enforcement Saturday at the intersection of Sutton and Brunswick Road. The group had recently taken a hiatus during the Jones Fire but have since begun their rallies again. Wednesday will mark the group’s three month anniversary and they plan to be in the Brunswick Basin again from 4 to 7 p.m.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

Back the Blue Nevada County supporters waved flags and showed their support for law enforcement Saturday at the intersection of Sutton Way and Brunswick Road.

The group had recently taken a hiatus during the Jones Fire but have since begun their rallies again. Wednesday marks the group’s three-month anniversary and they plan to be in the Brunswick Basin again from 4 to 7 p.m.

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more