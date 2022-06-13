‘Baby season’ means more orphaned animals at intake center
Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release’s Intake Center is now open five days a week to receive and care for injured, sick, and orphaned birds and mammals. Volunteers are on hand who have been trained to manage each animal as they come to in for treatment. However, more volunteers are needed, as they are the key to keeping the doors open and providing the care needed to rehab and release wildlife in need. Those interested in becoming a volunteer will receive training by experienced volunteers. This time of year is called “baby season,” which means an increased number of orphaned critters are coming in for care. If you encounter a mammal or bird in trouble, please call at the Intake Center during the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Closed Wednesdays and Sundays. The hotline’s number is 530-432-5522.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Nevada County Captures: New pet, Fluffy
Submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.