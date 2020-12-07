 Away in a manger: A Christmas tradition | TheUnion.com
Away in a manger: A Christmas tradition

Elias Funez
  

Child Evangelism Fellowship performer Abram Schilling, playing a shepherd from Bethlehem, acts out a nativity scene with fellow actors to a steady flow of people taking part in Saturday’s Christmas Walk-Thru in the parking lot of Simple Truth North Point Church in Grass Valley. The COVID-safe event offered prizes, skits, crafts and free pizza.

