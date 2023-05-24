Soroptimist International of Grass Valley held its annual Celebration of Service, presenting over $13,500 in donations to local scholarship winners and charities assisting Nevada County women and children. Soroptimists honored those who help fulfill the mission and purpose of the organization which is to empower women and children in ways that change their lives and those of others.

Grant winners for 2023 were Butterflies and Roses Cancer Support, Hospice of the Foothills, Hospitality House, Sierra Harvest, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation, Women of Worth. All grants focused on serving the maximum number possible to provide services that help women and children in our community.