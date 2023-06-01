Submitted to The Union
The skies above Nevada County Airport will be buzzing with activity early this Saturday as Aviation Appreciation Day goes aloft with some photogenic high flying fun for the whole family.
Submitted to The Union
The Golden Empire Flying Association (GEFA) cordially invites the public for an informative open house to showcase all aspects of aviation as well as the facility’s importance to our local economy and fire safety throughout the surrounding region.
The event kicks off at 8 a.m. with a delicious pancake breakfast in view of scores of arriving aircraft and classic cars to be displayed throughout the day. Airplane rides, vintage aircraft fly-bys, and thrilling radio-controlled aircraft demonstrations to include large-scale aerobatics, replica warbirds and hi-tech helicopters, which
along with lunch and refreshment vendors, promise to satisfy all appetites.
The Calfire Grass Valley Air Attack Base will also hold an informative open house in view of fabulous flying demonstrations and plenty of intrigue well into the afternoon! “See the planes, meet the pilots, take a flight, tell your friends and make it your party at the airport”, says Juan Browne, President of GEFA.
The Nevada County Airport is located at 13083 John Bauer Avenue in Grass Valley.
Aviation Appreciation Day runs from 8 am to 3 pm. Admission is free.
Proceeds from the pancake breakfast sales and airplane rides provide aviation scholarships through the Golden Empire Flying Association, a California 501©(3) organization.
Join the excitement and visit: goldenempireflyingassociation.org
