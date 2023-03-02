apartment building avalanche

The avalanche was about 200 yards wide and 25 feet deep and engulfed the first two stories of a three-story apartment building in Olympic Valley.

 Provided/PCSO

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — The week-long series of snowstorms that has dropped multiple feet this week led to an avalanche Tuesday evening that struck an occupied apartment building in Olympic Valley.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said that, “Fortunately, all occupants were uninjured and able to evacuate the building with help from fire crews.”