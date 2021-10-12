AutumnFest set for Sunday

The North Star House is open for AutumnFest from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday with music, tours and a craft shop.

There will be several tours available, including docent-led tours of the historic Julia Morgan house; the Heritage Garden, with Master Gardeners as hosts; and the North Star self-guided legacy landscape tour. Bring your smartphone and take a walk about the grounds.

Masks required in house, and vaccinations requested.

Anyone with questions about what to plant or how to care for their plants can ask members of the Redbud Chapter of California Native Plant Society, and members of the local Master Gardeners organization. Redbud sells books and educational materials, and Master Gardeners will be hosts in the Heritage Garden.

Visitors can also sit outside and listen to the music of Harmony Groove. This local band brings its beautiful harmonies to a mixture of nostalgic 1960s and 70s classic hits, plus an expanding set of originals in a wide variety of musical genres.





While relaxing and listening to the music, attendees can munch on Sweeney’s Weeneys, Lazy Dog Ice Cream, and Dr. Sarah’s Pie. Dr. Sarah will be selling slices of pie, or an entire pie can be bought to take home. Wine, beer, and sodas will be available for purchase.

Soroptimists will have their Artisan Craft Shop at the North Star House. Hand-crafted items will be sold. People should mark their calendars for the return of the Garden Tour on May 21 and 22.

Source: North Star House