Autumn Shindig gathers San Juan Ridge community (PHOTO GALLERY)

Community members of the San Juan Ridge gather for a group photo during Sunday’s Autumn Shindig held outside of the North Columbia Schoolhouse and Cultural Center. The event, in it’s 13 year, helps support the community by featuring local crafts and products.

Photo: Elias Funez

What started out as a vision created by the San Juan Ridge’s Kim Goode and Jessica Flanagan, continues in the current iteration of the Autumn Shindig, a community celebrating event held at the North Columbia Schoolhouse.

The event continues to celebrate all things — Ridge.

“The idea is since the Ridge has so many farms and local artists that we want to show them off,” event organizer Samantha Hinrichs said.

Contestants react to the beginning of the hot chili pepper eating contest during Sunday’s Autumn Shindig festivities at the North Columbia Schoolhouse.

Photo: Elias Funez

“Then since there’s so many kids, to offer an old timey carnival and games.”

About 100 volunteers came together to make the event a success which held a tug-o-peace competition, sack races, bands, organic cotton candy, games for the kids, a baking contest, harvest wares and farm goods, a chili pepper eating contest, and a best beard contest among other activities.

The event is a fundraiser for the North Columbia Schoolhouse and Cultural Center.

“Its a free event and people are really showing up with their heart,” Hinrichs said.

Moses, feeds his birds while awaiting judging during the best beard contest during Sunday’s Autumn Shindig on the San Juan Ridge.

Photo: Elias Funez

Chili, soup, and salad are served by San Juan Ridge community volunteers during Sunday’s Autumn Shindig. Fresh greens were provided by Mountain Bounty Farms while bread was donated by Three Forks Bakery and Brewing.

Photo: Elias Funez

Winter squash, delicate, butternut squash, and chili peppers could be found from Honey Circle Farms from the San Juan Ridge during Sunday’s Autumn Shindig.

Photo: Elias Funez

Participants react as the take part in the tug-o-peace at Sunday’s Autumn Shindig. It was a best out of three competition.

Photo: Elias Funez

Obo Martin takes the Autumn Shindig stage Sunday on the San Juan Ridge.

Photo: Elias Funez

A young mechanical bull rider tests her skills during the Autumn Shindig Sunday at the North Columbia Schoolhouse and Cultural Center.

Photo: Elias Funez

Elijah Elwelo works the organic cotton candy machine during Sunday’s Autumn Shindig.

Photo: Elias Funez

Salad vegetables provided by Mountain Bounty Farms and bread baked by Three Forks were offered. Proceeds from the event go towards promoting the North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center.

Photo: Elias Funez