Autumn Shindig gathers San Juan Ridge community (PHOTO GALLERY)
What started out as a vision created by the San Juan Ridge’s Kim Goode and Jessica Flanagan, continues in the current iteration of the Autumn Shindig, a community celebrating event held at the North Columbia Schoolhouse.
The event continues to celebrate all things — Ridge.
“The idea is since the Ridge has so many farms and local artists that we want to show them off,” event organizer Samantha Hinrichs said.
“Then since there’s so many kids, to offer an old timey carnival and games.”
About 100 volunteers came together to make the event a success which held a tug-o-peace competition, sack races, bands, organic cotton candy, games for the kids, a baking contest, harvest wares and farm goods, a chili pepper eating contest, and a best beard contest among other activities.
The event is a fundraiser for the North Columbia Schoolhouse and Cultural Center.
“Its a free event and people are really showing up with their heart,” Hinrichs said.
