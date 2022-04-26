Author’s new book examines incarcerated nonviolent activists
Nevada County author Anya Stanger will discuss her new book, “Incarcerated Resistance: How Identity, Gender, and Privilege Shape the Experiences of America’s Nonviolent Activists” at 6 p.m. on May 3 in Building N12, Room 101 on the Nevada County campus of Sierra College. “Incarcerated Resistance” tells the stories of 43 activists from the School of the America’s Watch and Plowshares movements who have chosen to commit illegal nonviolent actions against the state and endure the court trials and lengthy prison sentences that follow. Stanger currently teachers women’s and gender studies, and sociology at Sierra College, as well as conflict studies at Syracuse University. For more information, email Kathleen Taylor at Ktaylor@SierraCollege.edu.
