Authorities take Wyatt Yoder into custody

Wyatt Allen Yoder, the suspect in several police chases over the past few months, is in custody, Nevada County authorities said.

Several law enforcement agencies descended around 7 p.m. Tuesday on a home in the 17000 block of Crest Road in Grass Valley. They’d had Yoder, 32, under surveillance, and arrested him without incident, sheriff’s Lt. Rob Bringolf said in a release.

Yoder remained jailed Wednesday without bond, a release states.