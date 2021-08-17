Authorities say woman abducts child, assaults husband

A Nevada City woman was arrested over the weekend after being accused of abducting a 4-year-old girl and attacking her spouse, authorities said.

Paige Elice Herfurth, 31, was arrested shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday at her residence on the 18000 block of Foxfire Way, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. She is facing felony charges of child stealing and inflicting corporal injuries upon a spouse, court records show.

Deputies arrested Herfurth after responding to a report of a possible child abduction on the 11000 block of Hidden Valley Road, according to Andrew Trygg, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office.

The legal guardian of Herfurth’s daughter reported that Herfurth had taken the 4 year old from their residence and driven off. Herfurth had been granted permission to take her daughter to the Nevada County Fair that day, but after dropping off the child at the guardian’s residence as previously arranged, she suddenly took the daughter and left, Trygg said.

While fleeing with the 4 year old in her vehicle, Herfurth apparently also attacked her husband, who was in the car with her, striking him numerous times in the face and causing minor injuries, deputies said. It was unknown what prompted this assault.

Authorities were able to track Herfurth to her residence in North San Juan, where she was arrested, Trygg said. The child was located unharmed and returned to her guardian.

Herfurth remained in custody Tuesday at the Nevada County Jail, where she was being held on a $25,000 bond, court records show.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com