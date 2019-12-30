Authorities respond to fatality on I-80, near Blue Canyon, reports state

UPDATE at 3:33 p.m.

Authorities have reopened some lanes, though traffic remains stymied in the area.

Initially posted

Authorities say a fatality on Interstate 80, west of Blue Canyon, has completely stopped eastbound traffic Monday afternoon.

The wreck happened around 12:55 p.m. A vehicle drove into a tree and then was on fire. People tried to get the driver out of the vehicle, but couldn’t, California Highway Patrol reports state.

Firefighters and a helicopter responded to the scene, and the Placer County coroner was called. Officers have stopped eastbound traffic at Whitmore Road, reports state.

