Authorities: Man facing murder charge has history of vehicle-related crimes

A man charged with murder Friday after his motorhome crashed head-on into a Nissan Altima has a history with vehicle-related crimes, authorities said.

According to Nevada County Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh, his previous record is part of the reason Raymond Poquette, 80, has been charged with the murder of an unidentified 56-year-old Grass Valley woman.

On Friday, Poquette was arrested after his 35-foot motorhome moved into oncoming traffic on Highway 49, near Cerrito Road, hitting one car head-on and another on its side, overturning it several times, authorities have said.

The driver of the overturned car was transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center with minor injuries.

County records show Poquette remained in custody Sunday .

HISTORY

In 2009, Poquette led California Highway Patrol on a 12-mile chase on Highway 20 before his car was disabled with a spike strip. He was arrested on suspicion of evading a peace officer while operating a vehicle, reports state.

At the time, officials said the man was unresponsive but did not suspect drugs or alcohol.

In June 2017, Poquette unsafely turned his motorhome across Highway 49 into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with another motorhome, reports state.

Poquette along with the occupants of the other motorhome, Lawrence and Bonnie Kaye, were life-flighted to trauma centers in Roseville and Sacramento in serious condition.

An investigation into that collision was unable to determine a cause for the crash, California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Steele said at the time.

“We were unable to determine the reason he crossed over the double yellows,” Steele said. “After all that investigation, we were unable to determine why.”

At the time, authorities said Poquette would be facing either a vehicle code violation or misdemeanor for crossing over the double yellow lines.

In July 2018, Poquette was arrested on vandalism charges in Grass Valley after police said a witnesses followed him as he keyed cars along East Main Street, reports state.

Six cars in total were vandalized. Poquette was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation, was cleared and booked.

“They were not able to figure out why he was doing this,” Grass Valley Police Sgt. Clint Bates said of Poquette following the incident.

