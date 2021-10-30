Authorities investigate fatal hit-and-run
From the California Highway Patrol:
PUBLIC ASSISTANCE REQUIRED
As of 4:30 a.m. Saturday we are investigating a fatal hit-and-run investigation that occurred on Alta Street near Dolores Drive. The victim was a female who was skateboarding. We believe she was struck by a Nissan. The vehicle would have front end damage, possibly including the grille and headlights. If you have any information regarding this collision, please email acole@chp.ca.gov or call 916-861-1300 to contact one of our dispatchers.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Authorities investigate fatal hit-and-run
From the California Highway Patrol: