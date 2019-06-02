Authorities ID woman swept over Eagle Falls; fundraising campaign started to support her children

A young woman died at Eagle Falls on Friday after losing her footing and falling.

Courtesy of North Tahoe Fire Protection District | Courtesy of North Tahoe Fire Pro

Authorities have identified a woman who died after being swept over Eagle Falls at Lake Tahoe.

Bay Area resident Stephanie Espinosa, 35, was sitting in one of the pools of water Friday near Eagle Falls, a popular destination in Tahoe’s Emerald Bay, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. While reaching for a branch, Espinosa slipped and was swept away by the fast moving water over the waterfall.

Search and rescue resources were deployed. They found Espinosa — a mother of three and frequent visitor to Tahoe, according to her family — deceased.

Originally the North Tahoe Fire Protection District reported in a Facebook post on Friday that Espinosa was taking photos when she lost her footing.

That was based on preliminary information provided by the sheriff’s office and bystanders, according to a Sunday update from the fire district.

The incident is being investigated by California State Parks. The sheriff’s office is handling the coroner’s investigation.

A GoFundMe campaign was started to help raise money for funeral services and Espinosa’s family.

The campaign states that she is survived by her three children, mother, two brothers and four sisters.

“She was a mother figure to all her siblings and was raising one of her youngest sisters as she had done with several other siblings,” according to the GoFundMe post.

The North Tahoe Fire Protection District, in a Facebook post Sunday, reminded visitors of the dangers that exist in the Tahoe Basin.

“Our message is to help visitors understand the dangers inherent to our beautiful region, and especially after this record winter, our creeks, rivers, waterfalls and lake carry many dangers that visitors need to be aware of. Our only hope is that this tragic accident will help others to take heed and use extreme caution when they are recreating in the area.”