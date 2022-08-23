Authorities ID Kiely Rodni

A Tuesday autopsy confirmed the person found in a submerged vehicle in the Prosser Reservoir is Kiely Rodni.

Rodni, 16, was last seen Aug. 6 near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, attending a party with hundreds of young people, police said. Her disappearance led to a massive search effort, leading to thousands of hours of manpower expended over two weeks.

A volunteer dive team on Sunday found Rodni and her vehicle in the reservoir.

“The Nevada County sheriff-coroner has identified the decedent as 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, of Truckee,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday statement. “The Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office are in communication with Kiely’s family and offer our deepest condolences to them during this extremely difficult time.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and no other information is available at this time.”

Friends and family feared Rodni had been kidnapped. Her phone had been out of service since the party, and her 2013 silver Honda CRV had not been found. Marine units from three local sheriff’s offices searched the reservoir. The search grew to a wide area of California and Nevada and involved at least 16 local, state and federal enforcement agencies. Dozens of family and friends also searched and offered a $50,000 reward.