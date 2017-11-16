UPDATE: Grass Valley schools placed on lockdown

UPDATE at 1:21 p.m.

Grass Valley police called the incidents leading to lockdowns at Bell Hill and Mount St. Mary’s a false alarm.

UPDATE at 1:09 p.m.:

Union Hill has been released from lockdown and currently is sheltering in place, school officials said.

Mount St. Mary’s Academy, which entered lockdown after hearing about Union Hill, no longer is under lockdown, a school representative said.

Initially posted:

Recommended Stories For You

Police placed three Grass Valley schools on lockdown Thursday afternoon after shots were heard, officials said.

Authorities placed Bell Hill Academy, Union Hill Elementary and Mount St. Mary’s Academy under lockdown, a Grass Valley School District employee said.

Check back for more on this story.