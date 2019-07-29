Authorities find no bombs in South lake Tahoe incident; 2 people charged

The woman exited her car on Highway 89, north of Vikingsholm, and said she had a bomb, authorities said.

Her allegation — which deputies later said proved false — led to the closure of the west shore highway for some five hours on Friday and the apprehension of two people.

The incident that put Hobie Gregory, 24, in custody on a misdemeanor charge of resisting a peace officer, and Alana Blakemore, 21, accused of felony resisting an officer and a misdemeanor resisting charge began with a call to the FBI in Las Vegas about a woman threatening to harm herself and others, authorities said.

That call, forwarded to the FBI field office in Reno, led federal authorities to alert the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office about a suspected bank robber in a gray Mazda driving toward Stateline, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded but the vehicle changed course and drove into South Lake Tahoe.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department was then notified that a possible fugitive was in the city and threatening to set off explosive devices if stopped, according to the police department.

Eventually, a California State Parks ranger spotted the suspects near the Vikingsholm parking lot in Emerald Bay, said Sgt. Anthony Prencipe of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. The ranger followed the vehicle without lights or sirens in an attempt to watch the suspects until law enforcement arrived.

That’s when the vehicle stopped just north of Vikingsholm on California Route 89.

Gregory got out and fled on foot toward the lake, according to South Lake Tahoe police.

Blakemore emerged from the vehicle with what she alleged was an explosive device around her neck, according to Prencipe. She threatened to set off the device.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and, with the goal of bringing her into custody, fired a bean bag at her, Prencipe said. The bean bag brought her down and deputies moved in to arrest her.

As she was arrested Blakemore said the vehicle contained additional explosives, which triggered a response by explosives experts from El Dorado and Douglas counties. The FBI and other law enforcement entities also arrived on the scene.

Blakemore was arrested and transported to Barton Hospital for drug ingestion and possible overdose, according to South Lake Tahoe police.

Meanwhile, Gregory was at large and there was a concern he could have an explosive device.

A helicopter circled over Emerald Bay and law enforcement scoured the area. The beach and park area were evacuated.

During the manhunt, a driver noticed a suspicious individual, who turned out to be Gregory, hitchhiking near Camp Richardson, according to South Lake Tahoe police. That driver reportedly saw Gregory get picked up and proceeded to follow him. Eventually Gregory was dropped off at Raley’s by Highway 50 and 89.

South Lake Tahoe patrol officers and the SWAT team responded to Raley’s and located Gregory with the help of store staff, according to police. Law enforcement searched the store and found no explosive devices.

Gregory was booked into the El Dorado County Jail on charges of resisting arrest.

Authorities around 7:30 p.m. Friday determined there were no explosive devices at the scene near Vikingsholm. No weapons were found in the vehicle, according to Prencipe.

California State Parks is leading the ongoing investigation into the matter.