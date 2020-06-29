Authorities ask for public’s help in search for missing man

On the evening of Thursday, June 25, 2020, detectives from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Special Investigations Unit developed investigative leads surrounding the disappearance of Joseph McCormack (26 years old). Joseph had been reported missing by his family to Grass Valley Police Department on May 26, 2020 and has not been located since that time.

Joey is pictured here. He is 26 years old and described as 5’5”, 110 pounds, shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what clothing he may be wearing.

Due to the investigative leads developed, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office coordinated a large search using Search and Rescue teams from the following agencies; Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Solano County Sheriff’s Office and California Rescue Dog Association (CARDA). The search was conducted in areas of Rough and Ready Highway and Ridge Road.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are working with the Grass Valley Police Department, and Joseph’s family to locate him.

Anyone with additional information is requested to contact the Nevada County Regional Dispatch Center at 530-265-7880 and request to speak with a detective working this investigation.

Source: Nevada County Sheriff’s Office