Authorities arrest five men allegedly controlling main local supply of meth, heroin in Yuba City

Law enforcement arrested five men believed to be providing one of the main local supplies of illegal drugs and confiscated methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and $12,000 cash in Yuba City on Tuesday.

The Narcotic Enforcement Team and Gang Task Force served a search warrant at about 4:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Tres Picos Drive after a yearlong investigation, Cmdr. Ron Nelson said.

They recovered 33.5 pounds of meth, just under 1 pound of heroin, 8.5 pounds of high-grade marijuana, cash, digital scales and packaging materials.

Agents arrested Jose F. Tejada, 27; Jose L. Parra-Castillo, 24; Brando Parra-Castillo, 18; Ricardo Correa, 21; and Demetrio I. Tejada-Cabero, 30 on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale and criminal conspiracy.

Nelson said the 315.91 grams of heroin was a large amount, more than what NET-5 usually finds, and its worth would be about $10,000 wholesale on the street; the nearly 34 pounds of meth is worth about $135,000 wholesale.

Nelson said he hopes the bust will keep the drugs off the street for some time.

"These guys were the main supply for meth and heroin in Yuba-Sutter," Nelson said.

There were no weapons recovered and no one was injured. One suspect allegedly tried to flee, but he didn't make it past the backyard, where he was confronted by agents, Nelson said.