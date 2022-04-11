 Aura ‘bout psychic fair: 32nd annual Nevada City Psychic Fair returns to Miners Foundry | TheUnion.com
Elias Funez
  

Kait Mars smiles as she walks through the Nevada City Psychic Fair Saturday at the Miners Foundry with her aura photograph on display and friend Dylan Bonnie close by.
Photo: Elias Funez
Sebastian the psychic and spiritual healer sits with a client Saturday at the 32nd annual Nevada City Psychic Fair. Sebastian was one of many psychics and vendors at the event.
Photo: Elias Funez
Aside from tarot card and palm readings, attendees of the Nevada City Psychic Fair could also receive many types of different healings.
Photo: Elias Funez
Vendor Rachel Lazarus sits ready to place tarot cards on the table during the annual Nevada City Psychic Fair.
Photo: Elias Funez
People inspect the many vendor booths with items such as crystals, paintings, clothing, instruments and many more during the 32nd annual Nevada City Psychic Fair at the Miners Foundry.
Photo: Elias Funez
Smudging kits and items for traditional Native American ceremonies can be found at the Phoenix Obsidian Designs booth.
Photo: Elias Funez

