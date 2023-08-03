Salute to First Responders

Guests at last year’s “Salute to First Responders” fundraiser look over donated items and gift certificates at the silent auction.

Everyone is invited to the Third Annual “Salute to First Responders” 5:30-9:30pm Friday, August 18 at Naggiar Vineyards in south Nevada County.

There will be open seating on the party patio overlooking the beautiful lake at the Naggiar tasting room. A picnic buffet will be served, and no-host wine, beer and soft drinks will be offered. Guests will dance under the stars to local favorite “Rewind Press Play” following exciting live and silent auctions featuring extravagant prizes.

Submitted by the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council