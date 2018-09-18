Audrey Denney, Doug LaMalfa face off in Graeagle forum for U.S. House seat (VIDEO)

Audrey Denney and U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa agree on little.

Denney, the Democrat seeking to unseat the three-term Republican from his 1st Congressional District seat, owns a gun. LaMalfa unequivocally supports the 2nd Amendment.

Denney and LaMalfa, both with backgrounds in agriculture, support crop subsidies for farmers.

Dig deeper and the differences quickly appear. LaMalfa at a Monday forum touted his high rating from the National Rifle Association. He called gun ownership a guaranteed constitutional right.

Denney said the federal government must take action against gun violence. She pointed to increased background checks and a bump stock ban as options.

"These are all reasonable things that will keep our kids safer at school," Denney said.

Ask the candidates about issues like Planned Parenthood and health care, and the gulf between the pair is evident.

Check back for more on this story.