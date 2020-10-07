Audrey Denney, Doug LaMalfa agree to candidate forum for U.S. Congress set for Oct. 14

FROM A RELEASE:

Candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives for California District 1 will present their views and answer questions on Wednesday, October 14 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in a forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County and Nevada County Media, with collaboration from the League of Women Voters of Butte County and the Redding Area.

Incumbent Representative Doug LaMalfa and challenger Audrey Denney, the two candidates on the ballot, have both agreed to participate in the forum.

The forum will be live-streamed on Nevada County Media’s website, YouTube.com channel, and Facebook page, as well as broadcasted to Comcast channel 18. Afterwards, the forum will be available to view on the Nevada County Media Government Channel on YouTube.com.

Constituents are encouraged to submit questions to the candidates in advance via info@lwvwnc.org. The question deadline is Tuesday, October 13 at noon. The forum will be moderated by the LWVWNC.

For more information, contact Janice Bedayn at president@lwvwnc.org or call (530) 265-0956.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy. Learn more about the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County at http://www.lwvwnc.org.

Source: League of Women Voters