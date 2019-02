Audrey Denney to try again in 2020

CHICO — Audrey Denney (D-Chico) has officially launched her second campaign to unseat Representative Doug LaMalfa in 2020, according to a release.

Denney spent 2018 travelling the 11 counties that make up California's First Congressional District.

"I am running for Congress because the people of California's first district need a representative who is effective and will fight for their best interest," Denney stated in the release. "We need a representative who is only beholden to their constituents, not to corporate interests and political gamesmanship. A representative who will fight against the political leaders that stand in the way of what is best for our district, regardless of what party they come from."

Since the November election, Denney has been inspired by the response to the Camp Fire devastation just miles away from her Chico home, according to the release. She said she is running in 2020 to bring her North State values, vision and leadership to Congress.

For more information go to http://www.audreyforcongress.com.

