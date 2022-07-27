Auditor-controller race winner pushes back: Rob Tribble says in court filings he has required qualifications for the job

Rob Tribble leaves Nevada County Superior Court in Nevada City on Wednesday. Gina Will, who lost the auditor-controller race to him, claims in court documents that he doesn’t have the qualifications to hold the elected position. Tribble has countered in his own court filings.

Photo: Elias Funez

Rob Tribble in court documents filed Wednesday states that he, in fact, exceeds the requirements to be Nevada County auditor-controller — a question that’s loomed over him for weeks.

Tribble, who won the June 7 auditor-controller race against Gina Will by 55%, appeared Wednesday in Nevada County Superior Court for a hearing on his qualifications. Will, currently the county’s assistant auditor-controller, through her attorney has argued he hasn’t held a senior fiscal management position for three of the past five years, a requirement for the job. She’s seeking to have a judge declare Tribble ineligible for the position and her the winner.

A determination on Tribble’s qualifications likely is weeks away.

Judge Robert Tice-Raskin on Wednesday asked attorneys in the case to reach an agreement over a hearing schedule, which both Will and Tribble’s attorneys said they could do. The judge wants a proposed schedule by Aug. 3, with the next hearing on Aug. 10.

“I think the parties have begun to frame the issues,” Tice-Raskin said.

For Will, court documents state those issues come down to her claim that Tribble doesn’t have the experience to hold the job.

In his court filing, Tribble states he’s been an independent fiscal consultant since 2012, and has served in senior fiscal management positions.

Photo: Elias Funez

“Of particular note, (Tribble) signed all of his Form 700s under penalty of perjury,” a Monday court filing by Will states. “Accordingly, (he) has either admitted that he is not eligible to be auditor-controller, or he committed perjury by leaving his jobs off of his legally required filings.”

In his court filing, Tribble states he’s been an independent fiscal consultant since 2012, and has served in senior fiscal management positions. He cites the 2018 management over the asset sale of a company he valued at $600 million. He also cited another senior fiscal management job that began in 2018 and continues to the present.

Wednesday’s hearing was the latest step in a process that began when earlier this month Will filed her election contest.

The first hearing occurred July 20, though Tribble hadn’t received official notice and didn’t appear in court. The Sheriff’s Office then served that notice, leading to a second hearing on Wednesday.

Several county officials appeared in person at Wednesday’s hearing, including County Executive Officer Alison Lehman, Auditor-Controller Marcia Salter, Chief Fiscal Officer Martin Polt and Building Department Director Craig Griesbach. Grass Valley Councilman Bob Branstrom also attended.

Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or at 530-477-4249