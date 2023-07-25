Snow Falling on Cedars auditions poster for CATS
Submitted graphic

Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra (CATS) celebrates its 30th year in 2024 with the return of Snow Falling on Cedars, written by David Guterson, at the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City. Show dates are April 19 to May 18, 2024. Rehearsals commence in February 2024.

This national best-selling novel was a PEN/Faulkner Award Winner. Kevin McKeon adapted it to the stage in 2007 and directed it for CATS in 2010; he will reprise his role as director in 2024.

Some interesting facts: (a) CATS’ 2010 production was nominated for 7 Elly awards by SARTA (Sacramento Area Region Theatre Alliance), in which CATS won 3, including for Best Overall Production; (2) the book was selected by the Nevada County Reads and the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools in 2010; and (3) it was made into a movie in 1999, starring Ethan Hawke, Yuki Kudo, and Max von Sydow.