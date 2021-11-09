Audiology clinic offers free hearing aids in ‘Hear for the Holidays’ competition

Gold Country Hearing and Balance launched its competition “Hear for the Holidays” on November 1, which gives someone the opportunity to win a free pair of hearing aids and access to premium audiological care.

This is one way the independent audiology clinic is giving back to the community in the Gold Country/Greater Sacramento area, allowing one special person to hear better in time for the holidays.

Residents will be invited to nominate someone close to them by filling out a form on its website throughout November.

On November 30, the nominations will be closed, and the winners will be invited into their local clinic to have a comprehensive hearing assessment and a custom fitting of their brand-new hearing aids.

“We care about the community deeply, and Hear for the Holidays is one way that we hope to change someone’s life for the better,” said Kimberly Bonney, Au.D., owner of Gold Country Hearing and Balance. “So many people go about their day with an untreated hearing loss, unaware of the damage it is causing. This is an opportunity to raise awareness of why regular hearing assessments are so crucial and give someone a meaningful gift in time for the holidays.”





Recent research has identified a link between untreated hearing loss and an increased risk of cognitive decline, including dementia and Alzheimer’s.

While research is still being studied, it is thought that hearing aids act as a preventative measure, decreasing the risk of cognitive decline and other long-term side effects as a result of a lack of auditory stimulation to the brain.

As a result, it’s important that those with a hearing challenge get a comprehensive hearing assessment to prevent long-term consequences.

Gold Country Hearing is accepting appointments at all four locations in Grass Valley, Rocklin, Sacramento, and Lodi, offering a range of services, including tinnitus, vertigo and balance testing, Cognivue screening, virtual appointments, and auditory processing disorder testing. To learn more or nominate someone for a free hearing aid, fill out the form at https://www.goldcountryhearing.com .